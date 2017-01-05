Dam breaching will be an option for river study

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Simon did not order the breaching of any Columbia River dams when he said the U.S. government’s salmon and steelhead recovery plan for the Columbia River system is flawed.

He did not order an investigation into breaching dams on the massive system, but he did say the new environmental impact study he ordered could consider it.

And that’s what will happen, said U.S. Army Corps Lt. Col. Damon Delarosa, who took command in July. Delarosa…