Dear Abby | Relative says family fundraiser has gone to the well too often
Dear Abby: A family member keeps setting up fundraisers every time she wants to buy something for her family. If a child needs a special class, she asks the relatives to pitch in to pay for it. When her husband wanted to return to college, she brought all the extended family together to see who could contribute.
She has now set up a fundraiser to raise $6,000 to send her teenaged daughter to an expensive performing arts camp. I think…