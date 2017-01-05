The Wenatchee World

Death row inmate who killed two women in Spokane Valley dies of cardiac arrest

The Spokesman-Review
RICHLAND — A man who killed two women in a Spokane Valley mobile home and spent nearly 20 years on Washington’s death row has died of cardiac arrest.

Dwayne Anthony Woods, one of nine people on the state’s death row, died Sunday night at the Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, according to the Department of Corrections.

The department said Woods, 46, had been under observation for a chronic illness but gave no other details about his medical condition. An…

