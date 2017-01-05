Ducks blow out Huskies

SEATTLE — Sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey scored 28 points as No. 15 Oregon defeated Washington 83-61 Wednesday night in Pac-12 Conference men's basketball at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Dorsey made eight 3-pointers while junior forward Jordan Bell added 10 points as Oregon (14-2) won its 12th straight game to improve to 3-0 in the conference.
Freshman guard Markelle Fultz had 22 points and guard David Crisp added 14 for Washington (7-7), which fell to 0-2 in the Pac-12.
Oregon led by…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.