Ducks blow out Huskies

SEATTLE — Sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey scored 28 points as No. 15 Oregon defeated Washington 83-61 Wednesday night in Pac-12 Conference men's basketball at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Dorsey made eight 3-pointers while junior forward Jordan Bell added 10 points as Oregon (14-2) won its 12th straight game to improve to 3-0 in the conference.

Freshman guard Markelle Fultz had 22 points and guard David Crisp added 14 for Washington (7-7), which fell to 0-2 in the Pac-12.

Oregon led by…