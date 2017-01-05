The Wenatchee World

Weather:

-5°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi16° Sunny

Tonight

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi16° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo8° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi18° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo15° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi26° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Ducks blow out Huskies

by Reuters
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

SEATTLE — Sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey scored 28 points as No. 15 Oregon defeated Washington 83-61 Wednesday night in Pac-12 Conference men's basketball at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Dorsey made eight 3-pointers while junior forward Jordan Bell added 10 points as Oregon (14-2) won its 12th straight game to improve to 3-0 in the conference.

Freshman guard Markelle Fultz had 22 points and guard David Crisp added 14 for Washington (7-7), which fell to 0-2 in the Pac-12.

Oregon led by…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 