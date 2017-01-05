East Wenatchee Macy’s survives as retailer closes 68 stores

EAST WENATCHEE — Breathe easy, shoppers. The Macy’s in East Wenatchee has survived another round of closures by the national retailer.

The 12-year-old department store at Wenatchee Valley Mall was not on a list released Wednesday of 68 Macy’s stores set to be shuttered across the country. Not so lucky were Macy’s stores in downtown Portland and malls in Kelso and Everett.

The 68 closures are an initial winnowing of Macy’s locations as the the company battles slowing sales and growing online competition. The company announced in August it would close up to 100 of its 730 stores as same-store revenues continue to fall.

Also surviving this round of closures are Macy’s stores in Union Gap (Yakima), Kennewick, Walla Walla and a furniture gallery in Richland.

Macy’s entered the Wenatchee Valley market in 2005 when it replaced The Bon at the mall location.

— Mike Irwin, World staff