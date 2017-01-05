The Wenatchee World

Eastside woman accused of child abuse

by Jefferson Robbins
safety, public
WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee parent is charged with beating her two children as part of a pattern police say went on for at least two years.

Douglas County prosecutors charged Nicol R. Acton, 34, on Friday with second-degree child assault and fourth-degree domestic assault. She has not yet been arraigned or scheduled for trial.

Douglas County sheriff's deputies said Acton's children, 6 and 8, disclosed during a hospital visit Dec. 19 that their mother had struck and kicked them…

