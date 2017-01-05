Everybody Out | Something old, something new

To celebrate the last day of the year, Tom Janisch and I opted to do a something-old-and-something-new ski tour. Both of us had skied most of the peaks accessible from the Smithbrook Road, but we wanted to put things together in a new way by circumnavigating Lichtenberg Mountain.

From the parking area a few miles east of Stevens Pass, we strode up the Smithbrook Road and then skied through north-slope forests up to Lichtenwasser Lake. The map makes this look…