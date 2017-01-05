The Wenatchee World

Weather:

-5°

Forecast

Weather

Today

Hi16° Sunny

Tonight

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi16° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo8° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi18° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo15° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi26° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

The first Friday of 2017

by Compiled by Cindy Rietveldt
It’s the First Friday of the new year and while the selection of venues is smaller this month, the art on display is varied and unique.

Notably, the museum is not open for First Friday this month, however, a new exhibit called “Holiday Greetings” is in the rotating gallery upstairs. The exhibit features greeting cards from the turn of the last century. Additionally, students with the Camp Fire National Art Project will not be sharing their work this month.

After…

