The first Friday of 2017

It’s the First Friday of the new year and while the selection of venues is smaller this month, the art on display is varied and unique.

Notably, the museum is not open for First Friday this month, however, a new exhibit called “Holiday Greetings” is in the rotating gallery upstairs. The exhibit features greeting cards from the turn of the last century. Additionally, students with the Camp Fire National Art Project will not be sharing their work this month.

After…