Funeral Service Directory
Thursday, Jan. 5
Richard R. “Dick” Rylaarsdam, 77, of George: 11 a.m. celebration of life at Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave S.W., Quincy. Arrangements by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.
Friday, Jan. 6
Henry Froese Langeman, 85, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. memorial service at St. James Episcopal Church, Cashmere. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
Helen Ramirez-Myers, 96, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. commemoration service at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Donna M. (Garrett) Hinderman, 84, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. service at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Ronna (Oral) Allen, 81, of Malaga: 1 p.m. service at the Wenatchee Eagles, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
