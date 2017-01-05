The Wenatchee World

Weather:

-6°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi16° Sunny

Tonight

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi16° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo8° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi18° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo15° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi26° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Funeral Service Directory

Website Staff
Memoriam
Send to Kindle
Print This

Thursday, Jan. 5

Richard R. “Dick” Rylaarsdam, 77, of George: 11 a.m. celebration of life at Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave S.W., Quincy. Arrangements by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.

Friday, Jan. 6

Henry Froese Langeman, 85, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. memorial service at St. James Episcopal Church, Cashmere. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.

Helen Ramirez-Myers, 96, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. commemoration service at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Donna M. (Garrett) Hinderman, 84, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. service at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Ronna (Oral) Allen, 81, of Malaga: 1 p.m. service at the Wenatchee Eagles, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 