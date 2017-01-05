Funeral Service Directory

Thursday, Jan. 5

Richard R. “Dick” Rylaarsdam, 77, of George: 11 a.m. celebration of life at Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave S.W., Quincy. Arrangements by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.

Friday, Jan. 6

Henry Froese Langeman, 85, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. memorial service at St. James Episcopal Church, Cashmere. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.

Helen Ramirez-Myers, 96, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. commemoration service at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Donna M. (Garrett) Hinderman, 84, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. service at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Ronna (Oral) Allen, 81, of Malaga: 1 p.m. service at the Wenatchee Eagles, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.