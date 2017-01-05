The Wenatchee World

Weather:

-6°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi16° Sunny

Tonight

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi16° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo8° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi18° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo15° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi26° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

George Will | Obama was indeed transformational, unfortunately

by By George F. WillWashington Post Writers Group
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

Any summation of Barack Obama’s impact on domestic policy and politics should begin with this: In 2008, he assured supporters, “We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” Soon he will be replaced by someone who says, “I alone can fix it.” So, Americans have paid Obama the compliment of choosing continuity, if only in presidential narcissism. 

The nation has now had, for only the second time, three consecutive two-term presidencies. (The other…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 