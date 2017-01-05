George Will | Obama was indeed transformational, unfortunately

Any summation of Barack Obama’s impact on domestic policy and politics should begin with this: In 2008, he assured supporters, “We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” Soon he will be replaced by someone who says, “I alone can fix it.” So, Americans have paid Obama the compliment of choosing continuity, if only in presidential narcissism.

The nation has now had, for only the second time, three consecutive two-term presidencies. (The other…