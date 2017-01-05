The Wenatchee World

Weather:

-4°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi16° Sunny

Tonight

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi16° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo8° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi18° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo15° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi26° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Helen Ramirez-Myers

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

photo Buy this photo

Photo provided

photo
Buy this photo

Helen Ramirez-Myers

Wenatchee, WA

Helen Ramirez-Myers, 96, a long-time Wenatchee resident, passed away on Friday
evening, December 30, 2016. She was born on November 3, 1920, in Wenatchee, to
the late August and Ada Bess (Fraley) Sachs. Helen graduated from Wenatchee
High School, class of 1940. She worked at the Cascadian Hotel. Helen married
Norbert Ramirez on August 11, 1944; they lived throughout the United States
and Germany. They had two daughters.

She met Roy Myers and they married in 1970. In 1973, they moved to Las Vegas,
NV, and she gained employment at the MGM Grand Hotel. Shortly after Roy’s
death, Helen returned to Wenatchee, WA.

She is survived by her daughters: Sue (Pat) Robertson and Diana “Di” Ramirez-
Ogee, both of East Wenatchee, WA; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-
grandchildren.

A Commemoration Service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017, at 1:00 p.m.
at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, East Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to
view her on-line guestbook to leave memories at
www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage
Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 