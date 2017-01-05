Helen Ramirez-Myers

Wenatchee, WA

Helen Ramirez-Myers, 96, a long-time Wenatchee resident, passed away on Friday

evening, December 30, 2016. She was born on November 3, 1920, in Wenatchee, to

the late August and Ada Bess (Fraley) Sachs. Helen graduated from Wenatchee

High School, class of 1940. She worked at the Cascadian Hotel. Helen married

Norbert Ramirez on August 11, 1944; they lived throughout the United States

and Germany. They had two daughters.

She met Roy Myers and they married in 1970. In 1973, they moved to Las Vegas,

NV, and she gained employment at the MGM Grand Hotel. Shortly after Roy’s

death, Helen returned to Wenatchee, WA.

She is survived by her daughters: Sue (Pat) Robertson and Diana “Di” Ramirez-

Ogee, both of East Wenatchee, WA; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-

grandchildren.

A Commemoration Service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017, at 1:00 p.m.

at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, East Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to

view her on-line guestbook to leave memories at

www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage

Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.