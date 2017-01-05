Helen Ramirez-Myers
Wenatchee, WA
Helen Ramirez-Myers, 96, a long-time Wenatchee resident, passed away on Friday
evening, December 30, 2016. She was born on November 3, 1920, in Wenatchee, to
the late August and Ada Bess (Fraley) Sachs. Helen graduated from Wenatchee
High School, class of 1940. She worked at the Cascadian Hotel. Helen married
Norbert Ramirez on August 11, 1944; they lived throughout the United States
and Germany. They had two daughters.
She met Roy Myers and they married in 1970. In 1973, they moved to Las Vegas,
NV, and she gained employment at the MGM Grand Hotel. Shortly after Roy’s
death, Helen returned to Wenatchee, WA.
She is survived by her daughters: Sue (Pat) Robertson and Diana “Di” Ramirez-
Ogee, both of East Wenatchee, WA; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-
grandchildren.
A Commemoration Service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017, at 1:00 p.m.
at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, East Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to
view her on-line guestbook to leave memories at
www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage
Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
