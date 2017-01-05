The Wenatchee World

Hester joins Hawks

by World news services
SEATTLE — The Seahawks agreed Tuesday to sign 34-year-old veteran Devin Hester, generally regarded as one of the best punt and kickoff returners in NFL history, as they continue to look for a replacement for the injured Tyler Lockett.

The signing, which was agreed upon Tuesday, is expected to become official on Wednesday, according to a league source (Hester also tweeted a confirmation of it Tuesday night). The team will waive safety Tyvis Powell to make room on the roster for…

