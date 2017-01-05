The Wenatchee World

Meeting set for Chelan’s open space vision

by K.C. Mehaffey
CHELAN — A group that formed to protect open space in the Lake Chelan area invites the public to its next meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Chelan City Hall.

The meeting is a follow-up to an effort by the city and others to develop a comprehensive vision for balancing development with protecting open space and recreation.

So far, surveys drew hundreds of responses, and 60 community members attended a kick-off meeting last October.

The…

