Meeting set for Chelan’s open space vision

CHELAN — A group that formed to protect open space in the Lake Chelan area invites the public to its next meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Chelan City Hall.
The meeting is a follow-up to an effort by the city and others to develop a comprehensive vision for balancing development with protecting open space and recreation.
So far, surveys drew hundreds of responses, and 60 community members attended a kick-off meeting last October.
The…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.