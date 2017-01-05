The Wenatchee World

NCW Alliance FC joins NWPL

by World sports staff
NCW Alliance were recently granted membership into the Northwest Premier League (NWPL.)

Wenatchee has a soccer team again.

The Northwest Premier League has accepted a Wenatchee franchise for its 2017 season, the NCW Alliance.

The league has grown to nine teams now, with the Alliance and the Washington Timbers joining Fuerza FC, from Marysville, Seattle Stars, South Sound Shock from Takoma, Spokane Shadow, Twin City Union from Chehalis/Centralia and Yakima United.

The appearance of NCW Alliance, a women’s team, occurs…

