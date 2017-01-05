The Wenatchee World

Okanogan County borrows $2 million to balance budget

by K.C. Mehaffey
OKANOGAN — Okanogan County commissioners adopted a 2017 budget on the last working day of 2016, balancing projected expected expenses for this year by borrowing $2 million from the county’s solid waste department.

“It’s an inter-fund loan borrowed from public works — from the new cell construction fund for solid waste,” said incoming commissioner Andy Hover, who sat in on the budget’s adoption on Dec. 30, but wasn’t involved in the decision. He and Commissioner Chris Branch were sworn in…

