Power use again breaks records

by Christine Pratt
WENATCHEE — Demand for electricity in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties spiked to historic levels for second consecutive day early Thursday, with all three PUDs again reporting new records pushed by a continued day of near-zero temperatures.

And it could happen again Friday.

Energy demand in Chelan County hit 491 megawatts between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., breaking the day-old former record of 488 megawatts set Wednesday. Before Wednesday, the historic peak was 464, recorded Feb. 6, 2014.

Douglas PUD…

