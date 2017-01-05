The Wenatchee World

Robert Aprato Jr.

Website Staff
Memoriam
Robert Aprato Jr., 39, of Republic, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.

Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

