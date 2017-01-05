The Wenatchee World

Weather:

-5°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi16° Sunny

Tonight

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi16° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo8° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi18° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo15° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi26° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Sherman shuts out local media

by Bob CondottaThe Seattle Times
Send to Kindle
Print This

Richard Sherman's enigmatic season took another twist on Wednesday when he declined a request to talk to local reporters in the locker room shortly before practice.

Sherman instead said he planned to talk only to Ed Werder of ESPN and that he would do the rest of his talking via social media (such as his web site). Sherman also did an interview with Q13 FOX, with which the Seahawks have contractual media commitments (FOX is one of the NFL's primary…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 