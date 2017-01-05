Sherman shuts out local media

Richard Sherman's enigmatic season took another twist on Wednesday when he declined a request to talk to local reporters in the locker room shortly before practice.
Sherman instead said he planned to talk only to Ed Werder of ESPN and that he would do the rest of his talking via social media (such as his web site). Sherman also did an interview with Q13 FOX, with which the Seahawks have contractual media commitments (FOX is one of the NFL's primary…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.