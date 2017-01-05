The Wenatchee World

Sizing up the NFC North’s Detroit Lions

by The Seattle Times
2016 record: 9-7, second NFC North.

Coach: Jim Caldwell (53-43 in six seasons overall, 27-21 in three seasons with the Lions. Caldwell led the Colts to the Super Bowl following the 2009 season when Indianapolis finished 14-2).

Series record: The Seahawks lead the series 8-5, including a 13-10 win in Seattle on Monday night in 2015. Seattle is 3-0 against the Lions at CenturyLink Field. The two teams have never met in the playoffs.

By the numbers

