Tonasket artists show solidarity with DAPL protesters

In an act of solidarity and support for those opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline, community artists in Tonasket are planning a day of live music, storytelling, and a silent auction.

The event will feature Space Band, an Okanogan-based blues and jazz band, as well as musicians Steve Kinzie, Harvey Swanson, Sandy Vaughn and storyteller Dayton Edmonds.

The fundraiser comes on the heels of the Army Corps of Engineers’ decision in December to deny a permit for the construction of a…