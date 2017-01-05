The Wenatchee World

Strong reserves to close Chelan County spending gap

by Christine Pratt
WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners have approved a 2017 budget that's about $1 million long on expenses, but with the strongest reserve fund ever to close the gap.

“That's our dilemma this year,” County Administrator Cathy Mulhall said Thursday. “We have a good fund balance, and that's great. What we're still seeing is a divide — $812,760 — between our outflows and inflows.”

Commissioners approved the $38.7 million budget Dec. 19. Revenues of $37.9 million are currently projected, but conservative…

