The Wenatchee World

Weather:

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi16° Sunny

Tonight

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi16° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo8° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi18° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo15° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi26° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Students give dogs a second chance at life

by Kyra GurneyMiami Herald
Features
Send to Kindle
Print This

MIAMI — This year at Felix Varela Senior High School, there were six new students in Yleana Escobar’s veterinary science program. And, as newcomers, some of them had a hard time adjusting. One student refused to interact with his peers. Others acted out, jumping on desks and refusing to sit still.

But Escobar and the other students understood. The newcomers had been through a lot before getting to the high school. They had been abandoned at a young age and…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 