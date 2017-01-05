The Wenatchee World

Suspect faces child-rape charges in two counties

by Jefferson Robbins
Public Safety
WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee man is accused of sexually assaulting two related children for more than a decade after the alleged victims disclosed the abuse to their pastor.

Aurelio Gutierrez Flores, 38, was arrested Friday by East Wenatchee police after a three-day investigation, which they said found evidence of sexual abuse carried out both there and in Wenatchee. 

Douglas County prosecutors charged Gutierrez Wednesday with one count of second-degree child molestation and three of third-degree molestation. In Chelan County,…

