Suspect faces child-rape charges in two counties

WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee man is accused of sexually assaulting two related children for more than a decade after the alleged victims disclosed the abuse to their pastor.

Aurelio Gutierrez Flores, 38, was arrested Friday by East Wenatchee police after a three-day investigation, which they said found evidence of sexual abuse carried out both there and in Wenatchee.

Douglas County prosecutors charged Gutierrez Wednesday with one count of second-degree child molestation and three of third-degree molestation. In Chelan County,…