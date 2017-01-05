The Wenatchee World

Weather:

-6°

Forecast

Weather

Today

Hi16° Sunny

Tonight

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi16° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo8° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi18° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo15° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi26° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Tracy Warner | Jump, you carmakers, jump

by By Tracy WarnerEditorial Page Editor
Commentary
We all want to tell automobile manufacturers how to build cars. Or, lately, we tell them how to build trucks or crossovers or SUVs, since we aren’t buying so many cars these days. Our input, the customers, comes by traditional dirty capitalistic means. The automakers try very hard to build vehicles we will buy, which makes good sense. They generally do a very good job, judging by profit.

Government, however, is powerful enough to tell automakers how to build vehicles,…

