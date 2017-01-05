The Wenatchee World

Weather:

16°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi14° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo8° Cloudy

Saturday

Hi18° Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo14° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi22° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo21° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Two Methow Valley cougars tracked and killed after nabbing pets

by K.C. Mehaffey
Send to Kindle
Print This

TWISP — A Twisp-area family whose dog was attacked by wolves three years ago lost another dog to a cougar on Tuesday.

On the same day, another cougar killed a house cat near Winthrop.

Both cougars were tracked and killed, said Washington Fish & Wildlife Sgt. Dan Christensen. Neither one was healthy, although they didn't appear to be starving, he said.

Christensen said habitat lost from two years of wildfires, and the resulting loss of deer — a cougar's main…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 