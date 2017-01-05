Two Methow Valley cougars tracked and killed after nabbing pets

TWISP — A Twisp-area family whose dog was attacked by wolves three years ago lost another dog to a cougar on Tuesday.

On the same day, another cougar killed a house cat near Winthrop.

Both cougars were tracked and killed, said Washington Fish & Wildlife Sgt. Dan Christensen. Neither one was healthy, although they didn't appear to be starving, he said.

Christensen said habitat lost from two years of wildfires, and the resulting loss of deer — a cougar's main…