Vanderbeck’s big night helps Wild end losing streak

SURREY, British Columbia — After three straight losses to the Chilliwack Chiefs over the New Year’s weekend, the Wenatchee Wild needed a win badly Thursday against the Surrey Eagles. They got it, as AJ Vanderbeck scored four goals to lead the Wild to a 6-3 victory over the host Eagles at the South Surrey Arena.

The Wild jumped out to a lead with a dominant first-period performance. Wenatchee took the advantage less than five minutes into the game when Vanderbeck…

