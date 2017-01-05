The Wenatchee World

Weather:

-6°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi16° Sunny

Tonight

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi16° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo8° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi18° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo15° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi26° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

We must ‘own’ our health

by By Dr. Peter Rutherford
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

For all of us, the health of our loved ones and ourselves is probably our highest priority. We want good health, a productive life, and high quality of life. Health care is one part of that effort, but there are also social factors (education, nutrition, housing, transportation), environmental factors (clean air and water), genetic factors, and personal behavior habits that contribute. Given the increasing importance of this topic, I’m hoping to write on a regular basis about health care issues…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 