This Afternoon

Hi15° Mostly Sunny

Tonight

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi16° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo8° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi18° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo15° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi26° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

This week’s gas prices

Local gas prices crept up a penny over the past week.

Wenatchee -- $2.57

National -- $2.36

State -- $2.70

The Wenatchee price is an average of the cost of one gallon of regular gas at 12 valley gas stations, compiled weekly by The Wenatchee World. The state and national prices are also averages for regular gas and are compiled daily by AAA. 

