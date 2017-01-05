WVC men’s basketball team drops heartbreaker to Big Bend

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College men’s basketball team very nearly started Northwest Athletic Conference play Wednesday with a big win over a tough Big Bend team. But the Knights ultimately came up just short, falling 86-85 to the visiting Runnin’ Vikes as they began their league slate with a narrow defeat.

WVC had a solid offensive showing, making 47 percent of its shots from the field to 40 percent from Big Bend. The Knights had the edge in turnovers…