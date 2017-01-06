Bulldogs show why they are class of WCC

SAN FRANCISCO — First-year head coach. Best player transferred. Few proven players returning. Thirteen freshmen and sophomores on 15-man roster.

Hardly sounds like the right ingredients to become the WCC's surprise team.

Nearly two months into the season, San Francisco is 11-4 — its best 15-game start since 2000 — and Kyle Smith is an early candidate for WCC Coach of the Year as No. 5 Gonzaga (14-0) makes its annual visit to the Hilltop on Thursday.

"They played very…