Burn ban active in Okanogan County

SPOKANE — All outdoor burning is prohibited in Okanogan County from 4 p.m. Friday through at least noon Monday due to declining air quality from trapped wood smoke and other pollutants.

The Stage 1 burn ban applies to Okanogan and Stevens counties and covers all outdoor burning, including residential, agricultural and forest burning, state Department of Ecology officials said in a news release.

Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts, and other uncertified wood-burning devices is prohibited unless they are a…