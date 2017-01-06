Church will host free soup lunch

EAST WENATCHEE — The Community of Christ Church will host a free soup lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the church, 690 N. Baker Ave.
Hot soup will be served in the lower level of the church.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Fran Smith at 670-2029.
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.