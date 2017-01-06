The Wenatchee World

Church will host free soup lunch

by Lindsay Francis
EAST WENATCHEE — The Community of Christ Church will host a free soup lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the church, 690 N. Baker Ave.

Hot soup will be served in the lower level of the church.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Fran Smith at 670-2029.

