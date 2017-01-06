The Wenatchee World

Weather:

14°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi14° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo7° Flurries

Saturday

Hi16° Chance Snow then Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo15° Snow Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi24° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi31° Slight Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi28° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Cold turns to snow this weekend

by Rick Steigmeyer
Outdoors, Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Warmer temperatures and a series of snow storms starting this weekend will replace the frigid cold of the past week.

Milder temperatures in the upper 20s will offer a reprieve from the bone-chilling, single-digit cold, but a more active system bringing moist snow — expected to be heavy at times — could also bring some dicey driving conditions for weekend travelers and commuters in the coming work and school week.

The Wenatchee Valley and Waterville Plateau could get…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 