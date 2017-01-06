Cold turns to snow this weekend

WENATCHEE — Warmer temperatures and a series of snow storms starting this weekend will replace the frigid cold of the past week.

Milder temperatures in the upper 20s will offer a reprieve from the bone-chilling, single-digit cold, but a more active system bringing moist snow — expected to be heavy at times — could also bring some dicey driving conditions for weekend travelers and commuters in the coming work and school week.

The Wenatchee Valley and Waterville Plateau could get…