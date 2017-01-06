Charles Krauthammer | Cold War relic, present day threat

You can kick the can down the road, but when Kim Jong Un announces, as he did last Sunday, that “We have reached the final stage in preparations to test-launch an intercontinental ballistic rocket,” you are reaching the end of that road.

Since the early 1990s, we have offered every kind of inducement to get North Korea to give up its nuclear program. All failed miserably. Pyongyang managed to extort money, food, oil and commercial nuclear reactors in exchange. But…