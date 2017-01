Cowboys’ Gregory banned year for substance abuse

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended without pay for at least one year for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy for the third time.The NFL announced the suspension on Thursday. The punishment begins immediately and prevents Gregory from playing in the playoffs.

All three of Gregory’s suspensions have come in the past year. He served a four-game suspension at the start of the 2016 season and then served a 10-game suspension for his second offense. Gregory…