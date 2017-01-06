The Wenatchee World

Weather:

11°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi14° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo7° Cloudy

Saturday

Hi18° Slight Chance Snow then Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo15° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi24° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi28° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Cowboys’ Gregory banned year for substance abuse

by World news services
Send to Kindle
Print This

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended without pay for at least one year for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy for the third time.The NFL announced the suspension on Thursday. The punishment begins immediately and prevents Gregory from playing in the playoffs.

All three of Gregory’s suspensions have come in the past year. He served a four-game suspension at the start of the 2016 season and then served a 10-game suspension for his second offense. Gregory…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 