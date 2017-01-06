Dean Durfee
Dean Durfee, 81, a longtime Quincy, WA, resident, passed away on Wednesday,
January 4, 2017, in Wenatchee, WA, with his family at his side.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January
7, 2017, at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, 300 G Street SE, Quincy, WA.
Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at
www.scharbachs.com.
assisting the family with arrangements.
