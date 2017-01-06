The Wenatchee World

Weather:

11°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo4° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi14° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo8° Cloudy

Saturday

Hi18° Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo14° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi22° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo21° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Dear Abby | Toddler’s clothes stir up tension

by Abigail Van BurenUniversal Press Syndicate
Features
Send to Kindle
Print This

Dear Abby: My brother and sister-in-law have been dressing my 2-year-old nephew, “Charlie,” in dresses and pink clothes. They say these are what the boy has chosen. To me, a toddler will pick out whatever gets his attention at the moment, and children that age have only a rudimentary understanding of gender.

It would be one thing if Charlie were old enough to understand and still insisted he felt more comfortable in girls’ clothing. But at his age I feel…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 