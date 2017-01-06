The Wenatchee World

Duke destroys Georgia Tech as Allen returns

by World news services
College Sports
DURHAM, N.C. — Jayson Tatum scored 19 points as No. 8 Duke steamrolled past Georgia Tech 110-57 in a game that marked the return of Grayson Allen.

Allen, a junior guard, was in the Duke starting lineup after sitting out one game for what was labelled an indefi nite suspension following his tripping incident Dec. 21 against Elon.

