Overnight

Lo4° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi14° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo8° Cloudy

Saturday

Hi18° Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo14° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi22° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo21° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Family night series offers activities for everyone

by Lindsay Francis
WENATCHEE — Sage Hills Church will host a weekly family night series beginning at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18. The groups will meet every Wednesday through Feb. 22.

A family dinner will be served from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Group sessions will begin after dinner. Adult groups include: Preparing for Adolescence with Chris McCormick; Marriage Group with Tim and Debra Bartlett; and Spiritual Gifts Group with Pastor Kaye Kolde.

Middle school and high school youth ministries will meet from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m.…

