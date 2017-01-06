Family night series offers activities for everyone

WENATCHEE — Sage Hills Church will host a weekly family night series beginning at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18. The groups will meet every Wednesday through Feb. 22.

A family dinner will be served from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Group sessions will begin after dinner. Adult groups include: Preparing for Adolescence with Chris McCormick; Marriage Group with Tim and Debra Bartlett; and Spiritual Gifts Group with Pastor Kaye Kolde.

Middle school and high school youth ministries will meet from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m.…