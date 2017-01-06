For twin boys, wheelchair ramps mean freedom

Harper and Hendrix Ramos have the energy and curiosity of any other kids their age.

But the twin 3-year-old boys did seem to get an extra dose of cute, with wide, sweet smiles and sparkling eyes.

They also got an unusually big challenge: the Pasco brothers have Spinal Muscular Atrophy, or SMA, a genetic disease that affects the nervous system.

“It robs them of their body, essentially. It breaks down the muscles, takes them away,” said dad Noe Ramos.

The…