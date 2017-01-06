The Wenatchee World

Grant County tech jobs put more people to work in November

by Mike Irwin
EPHRATA — Big jumps in data center employment and professional service jobs outweighed manufacturing losses to shrink Grant County’s jobless rate in November to 7.2 percent.

The 0.3 percentage point decline in unemployment — only the second year-over-year monthly improvement in 2016 — was reported Thursday by the state Employment Security Department.

Professional services — which includes computer systems design, tax prep and temp labor — leaped 50 percent over November 2015 with the addition of 690 jobs. The area’s…

