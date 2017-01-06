The Wenatchee World

Weather:

14°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi14° Flurries

Tonight

Lo7° Flurries

Saturday

Hi16° Chance Snow then Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo15° Snow Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi24° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi31° Slight Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi28° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Meet Your Match volunteer event coming Tuesday

by Tricia Cook
Art of Community
Send to Kindle
Print This

To strengthen and engage our community, bringing positive change to the valley through awareness and one-on-one interactions, Pybus University is offering a Volunteer Networking forum “Meet Your Match."

The Tuesday, Jan. 10, free event will take place at the Pybus Market Event Center from 7 to 8 p.m., and is open to the public, welcoming all backgrounds and age groups.

The format will be similar to speed dating, where participants move between possible matches by rotating to the next at…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 