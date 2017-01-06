Obamacare loss could affect 750,000 state residents

OLYMPIA — Repealing all aspects of Obamacare, and the federal money that came with it, could take away health coverage from about 750,000 Washington residents and throw the insurance market into chaos, state officials said Wednesday.

“It depends on how rash (members of Congress) are,” said Bob Crittenden, senior special assistant for health reform to Gov. Jay Inslee.

Like many states, Washington accepted federal money to expand access to Medicaid under the law, formally known as the Affordable Care Act.…