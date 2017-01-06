The Wenatchee World

Weather:

11°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo4° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi14° Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo8° Cloudy

Saturday

Hi18° Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo14° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi22° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo21° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Old news | Cashmere’s legendary weather prognosticator

by Linda Barta
Send to Kindle
Print This
News from 100, 50 and 25 years ago

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 