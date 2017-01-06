Parents face challenges, joys in raising multiracial children

It’s often said that it takes a village to raise a child, and once upon a time, this was quite literal. The proverb has been attributed to African cultures where children were raised by the whole tribe in a village.

Today, our tribes look a lot different. Not only are grandparents, aunts and uncles spread across frequent-flier miles, but family units also can be a mix of two (or more) very distinct villages. The rate of multiracial marriages and, consequently,…