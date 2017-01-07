Prep focus: Ephrata boys basketball team zooms past Quincy

QUINCY — Friday’s game between the Quincy and Ephrata boys basketball teams was always going to come down to whichever team could control the tempo of the contest. It was the visiting Tigers who were able to do so.

Ephrata started fast with their high-tempo style and never let up, opening up a 15-point first-quarter lead and extending it throughout the contest on the way to a 79-41 win over the host Jacks at Woodworth Court at Quincy High School…