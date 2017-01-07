The Wenatchee World

Overnight

Lo6° Flurries

Saturday

Hi16° Chance Snow then Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo15° Snow Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi24° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi31° Slight Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi28° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi27° Chance Snow

Prep focus: Ephrata boys basketball team zooms past Quincy

by Daniel Rubens.
QUINCY — Friday’s game between the Quincy and Ephrata boys basketball teams was always going to come down to whichever team could control the tempo of the contest. It was the visiting Tigers who were able to do so.

Ephrata started fast with their high-tempo style and never let up, opening up a 15-point first-quarter lead and extending it throughout the contest on the way to a 79-41 win over the host Jacks at Woodworth Court at Quincy High School…

