Prep Friday: Okanogan boys basketball team hands Chelan first league loss of season

OKANOGAN — The Chelan Mountain Goats established themselves as the team to beat over the first third of the Caribou Trail League season. On Friday night, however, the Okanogan Bulldogs made a statement in front of their home crowd, erasing a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to earn their biggest win of the young season in a 56-52 upset of Chelan.

“I think what it means is that we’re capable of playing with anybody,” Okanogan coach Mike Carlquist said.…