Overnight

Lo6° Flurries

Saturday

Hi16° Chance Snow then Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo15° Snow Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi24° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi31° Slight Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi28° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi27° Chance Snow

Prep Friday: Okanogan boys basketball team hands Chelan first league loss of season

by By World sports staff
OKANOGAN — The Chelan Mountain Goats established themselves as the team to beat over the first third of the Caribou Trail League season. On Friday night, however, the Okanogan Bulldogs made a statement in front of their home crowd, erasing a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to earn their biggest win of the young season in a 56-52 upset of Chelan.

“I think what it means is that we’re capable of playing with anybody,” Okanogan coach Mike Carlquist said.…

