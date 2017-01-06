Program discusses trip to Tanzania

TWISP — Methow Conservancy will hold its monthly program from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Methow Valley Community Center, 201 Division St.

The program will include a slideshow and presentation about a Methow Valley family’s recent trip to Tanzania. The Bondis will discuss their experiences on rare safaris in the eastern region of the country, working for a conservation organization in the Kilombero Valley and touring the country’s national parks.

The program is free and open to the public.

For more information,…