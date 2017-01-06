PUD focused on preventing cyber attacks

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD relies on employee training, multiple levels of security and communication with utilities all over the country to reduce the risk of a cyber attack on the computer networks that keep its dams, power grid and business systems operating, commissioners learned Tuesday.

The PUD has never been the specific target of a cyber attack, officials said Thursday, but like email users everywhere, employees have received suspicious emails, some containing potentially malicious viruses.

The practice of…