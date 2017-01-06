The Wenatchee World

Romar’s future at UW is more complicated than you think

by Matt CalkinsThe Seattle Times
College Sports
Two basketball programs. Two levels. Two drastically different directions.

Program No. 1 is Washington, a team that sits 7-7 overall and 0-2 in conference after an 83-61 loss to Oregon on Wednesday.

The Huskies have the likely No. 1 NBA draft pick in Markelle Fultz and still can’t find a way to beat teams such as Yale, TCU (twice), Nevada or lowly Washington State. Their struggles would be one thing if Fultz were still finding his footing at the college…

Advertisements

 