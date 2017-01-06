Romar’s future at UW is more complicated than you think

Two basketball programs. Two levels. Two drastically different directions.

Program No. 1 is Washington, a team that sits 7-7 overall and 0-2 in conference after an 83-61 loss to Oregon on Wednesday.

The Huskies have the likely No. 1 NBA draft pick in Markelle Fultz and still can’t find a way to beat teams such as Yale, TCU (twice), Nevada or lowly Washington State. Their struggles would be one thing if Fultz were still finding his footing at the college…